Man Utd & Tottenham in battle to sign Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo

Manchester United are in battle with Tottenham Hotspur to sign Bournemouth’s forward Antoine Semenyo, according to TBR Football.

The 25-year-old has been one of the few success stories of players to excel after making the move from the Championship to the Premier League.

His transfer to the Vitality Stadium has proven to be a shrewd piece of business since completing a £10.5m move in January 2023, as he has netted 23 goals and provided 11 assists since moving from Bristol City.

Following a prolific 2024-25 campaign where he netted 20 goal contributions across all competitions, he has continued the new campaign in sensational form, netting four goals and providing two assists in six games for the Cherries in the league.

For a player in such strong, consistent form, it’s no surprise that several top Premier League clubs have been courting his progress.

This is according to TBR Football, who claims that Man Utd and Tottenham held talks to sign him last summer before he committed to a new five-year contract extension at Bournemouth.

Having been unsuccessful in their attempt last summer, the report adds that both clubs remain keen on signing the London-born Ghanaian international despite both clubs already bolstering their attack this summer.

However, other Premier League clubs like Manchester City and Aston Villa have also expressed interest in Semenyo and are now keeping tabs on him over a possible move.

While there’s a growing belief Bournemouth would demand a fee well above his £34m Transfermarkt valuation, TBR’s chief correspondent Graeme Bailey has revealed that the Cherries are reluctant to sell the winger – whose contract at the club will run until 2030.

He said, ‘As it stands, Bournemouth are intent on making progress this summer, and that means no sales.’

Semenyo’s season-opening brace against Liverpool may have sparked initial attention, but it is his sustained influence during Bournemouth’s four-game unbeaten run that has truly underlined his importance.

Among Premier League players, only Everton’s Jack Grealish and Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo boast more progressive carries ending in scoring opportunities.

Semenyo embodies the elegant, incisive, counterattacking forward that coaches like Ruben Amorim and Thomas Frank would relish having in their attack.

However, both clubs invested heavily in their attack over the summer — United brought in Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cuhna, while Tottenham ended their 12-year transfer embargo with West Ham United to sign Mohammed Kudus.

It will be interesting to see whether last season’s Europa League finalists proceed with the move amid available competition or choose to invest the funds in other key positions that require reinforcement.