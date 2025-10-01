Arsenal & Tottenham in battle to sign Real Madrid star Arda Guler

Arsenal are in a battle with Tottenham Hotspur to sign Real Madrid attacking midfielder Arda Güler, according to Fichajes.

Following an impressive debut season in Spain that saw him notch eight goal contributions in La Liga, the youngster has kicked on impressively this term, registering three goals and three assists in his first seven outings.

Under new boss Xabi Alonso, Güler has quickly earned trust and has established himself as a first team regular. His form has caught the eye of teams here in the Premier League with reports suggesting two London giants are circling.

This is according to Fichajes, who claims that Arsenal and Tottenham have set their sights on the Turkish international and are now plotting a swoop to sign Güler next year.

For Arsenal, the report reveals that the Gunners held talks with Madrid and Güler’s entourage to understand the possibility and conditions of his possible transfer to the Emirates Stadium.

On the other hand, Tottenham view the Turkish midfielder’s qualities as the perfect fit to improve the team’s attacking third and exploit spaces, according to the report.

However, both London clubs still face competition, as Fichajes reports that Premier League side Newcastle United have also expressed interest in the 20-year-old to add creativity to their midfield ranks.

Guler has ‘exceptional qualities’

Güler still has four years left on his contract at the Santiago Bernabéu, so it’s no surprise Madrid have placed a high valuation on the youngster, with the report adding that the Spanish giants value him at around £131m amid interest from Premier League clubs.

Described as a player with ‘exceptional qualities’ by former Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho, the Turkey international excels at creating openings for teammates, boasts a sharp passing range, and is notably effective at regaining possession.

Güler is comfortable playing through the middle as an attacking midfielder or drifting out wide, offering both creativity and a goal threat. Despite still being in the early stages of his career, he has already proven he can compete at the very highest level, having won the La Liga title, the Super Cup, and the UEFA Champions League.

With Madrid placing a steep £131m valuation on the youngster, it will be interesting to see whether Arsenal and Tottenham negotiate a favourable fee, include a player in the deal, or move on to more affordable targets.