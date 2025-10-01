Chelsea ‘confident’ of completing Mike Maignan swoop

Chelsea are ‘confident’ about completing the permanent transfer of AC Milan’s goalkeeper Mike Maignan, according to Ekrem Konur.

The Blues explored the prospect of signing the French international, whose contract runs until the summer of 2026, in the summer but negotiations stalled as the two clubs could not agree on his valuation.

That setback has only added to frustrations among the Blues’ fanbase, with doubts over their current goalkeeping options mounting following Robert Sanchez’s costly red card against Manchester United and Filip Jorgensen’s unconvincing display in the League Cup tie with Lincoln City.

Maignan is viewed as an upgrade to the Blues’ current goalkeeping options, especially after his spectacular start to the season, where he has conceded just three goals, the second fewest in Serie A this season, behind AS Roma’s goalkeeper, Mile Svilar.

Having conceded 12 goals in all competitions this season, it appears the Blues are now looking to reinforce their goalkeeping ranks, as Konur claims that Chelsea are ‘confident’ of completing the transfer of Maignan to Stamford Bridge.

Following their failed attempt to land him before the Club World Cup commenced in June, the report adds that the London giants have now reignited their interest in signing Maignan and are optimistic of getting the deal done.

Upgrade

Maignan’s statistics this season underline why Chelsea see him as an ideal solution in goal. His save percentage stands at 72%, while his clean sheet rate of 29.3% ranks him above most top-flight goalkeepers.

According to FBref data, the 6ft 3in shotstopper also averages more than 43 touches per game, placing him in the 89th percentile. At the same time, his 1.59 defensive actions outside the penalty area per 90 minutes put him in the 85th percentile — evidence of his strong command of the space behind his backline.

Chelsea have struggled to secure a long-term solution between the posts since breaking the world record fee for a goalkeeper by signing Kepa Arrizabalaga in 2018.

Edouard Mendy arrived two years later but departed for Al-Ahli in 2023. During that period, the Blues have added Robert Sanchez, Djordje Petrovic, Filip Jorgensen, Gabriel Slonina and Mike Penders, though the club remain unconvinced by most of those options. Penders, however, is beginning to generate optimism as a potential long-term No. 1.

Maignan, who will likely cost slightly above his £21m Transfermarkt valuation, would represent an ideal fit for Enzo Maresca — providing an elite first-choice option while also allowing a smoother transition for Penders in the years ahead.