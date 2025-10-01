Chelsea
Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur keen on Levante striker Karl Etta Eyong
Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur made a number of quality offensive signings in the summer, and it is fair to say that most of their acquisitions are delivering with Joao Pedro and Mohammad Kudus standing out for each of them.
In spite of decent starts to the Premier League, the London rivals have not ruled out making further attacking reinforcements next year with a La Liga talent said to be on their radar heading into the January transfer window.
Fichajes has reported that Chelsea and Tottenham are both keen on signing Levante striker Karl Etta Eyong, who has made a positive start to life with the Spanish outfit having moved from Villarreal at the end of August.
With four goals and three assists in seven league appearances, the Cameroonian U23 international has earned a positive impression, therefore being linked with a transfer to the Premier League within weeks of securing a swoop to Levante.
Chelsea project more attractive for Etta Eyong
Karl Etta Eyong is one of La Liga’s most physically astute strikers with intelligent positioning, pace, dribbling and potent finishing skills. Moreover, in addition to being a centre forward, the 21-year-old is also a handy winger.
Having said that, Chelsea’s project is likelier to attract him more than Tottenham Hotspur’s given that the Blues are already developing a number of younger players and have used fellow club Strasbourg as a hub to loan and aid growth of youngsters.
Although his numbers in La Liga create a convincing picture, it is difficult to imagine Etta Eyong having regular game time immediately at a bigger club where he will be competing with more experienced forwards.
The player’s contract with Levante is valid until 2029, so it will be interesting to see if the Valencia-based side is prepared to let go of him next year or whether they continue to build a team around him in order to avoid relegation from La Liga.
