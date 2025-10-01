Merino starts as Arteta makes five changes: Predicted Arsenal XI vs Olympiacos

Arsenal are back in the Champions League after an opening day win over Athletic Bilbao away from home with the Emirates Stadium set to host its first fixture in the European Cup against Olympiacos at 20:00 local time this evening.

Following a late success against Newcastle United at the weekend, Mikel Arteta’s men will look to secure a third straight win in all competitions although considering the quality of their opposition today, some squad rotations might be in store.

Having said that, here is a look at Arsenal’s possible eleven.

Goalkeeper – David Raya is expected to keep his place in between the sticks, ahead of Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Defenders – Jurrien Timber and Riccardo Calafiori might both be afforded some rest against Olympiacos with Ben White and Myles Lewis-Skelly in contention to start at right and left back, respectively. William Saliba might also come back into the team at Cristhian Mosquera’s expense, partnering alongside the weekend’s match-winner Gabriel Magalhaes in the heart of the back four.

Merino and Odegaard start

Midfielders – Martin Zubimendi has been in good form lately, so he is expected to retain his place as the number six, whereas £32 million signing from 2024, Mikel Merino, who scored in the last game for Arsenal, is also likely to get the nod in the engine room. Declan Rice might be rested, so Martin Odegaard might make his first start since his injury.

Forwards – Bukayo Saka has looked decent since returning from his injury and could be given the nod on the right flank, whereas Gabriel Martinelli, who scored and assisted in the previous Champions League match for Arsenal, could be employed on the left wing ahead of Eberechi Eze and Leandro Trossard.

Viktor Gyokeres might start as the leader of Arsenal’s line, hoping to get his first Champions League goal for the club.