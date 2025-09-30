Liverpool
[Teams] Galatasaray vs Liverpool: Confirmed line-ups for Champions League clash
Liverpool will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Galatasaray at Rams Park in the Champions League tonight. Here are the teams
Liverpool will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Galatasaray at Rams Park in the Champions League tonight.
The Reds saw their 100 per cent start to the new season come to an abrupt end after losing 2-1 at Crystal Palace at the weekend. Eddie Nketiah scored late on secure a superb win for the Eagles and inflict a first defeat of the campaign on champions Liverpool.
Arne Slot will be hoping to get back on track with a win over Galatasaray in the Champions League. Liverpool kicked off the 2025/26 league phase with a dramatic late 3-2 win over Atletico Madrid at Anfield earlier this month.
Slot has made four changes to the side that lost at the weekend but Alisson Becker keeps goal once again while Ibrahima Konate partners Virgil van Dijk in the middle of Liverpool’s back four.
Jeremie Frimpong comes in for Conor Bradley at right-back while Milos Kerkez keeps his place at left-back ahead of Andrew Robertson. Ryan Gravenberch anchors the midfield for the visitors with Curtis Jones replacing Alexis Mac Allister.
Mohamed Salah is given a breather as Cody Gakpo comes in to the side to support Florian Wirtz and Dominik Szoboszlai. Hugo Ekitike replaces Alexander Isak up front after missing the Palace game through suspension.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Galatasaray
Uğurcan, Singo, Sanchez, Abdülkerim, Jakobs, Torreira, Lemina, İlkay, Yunus Akgün, Barış Alper, Osimhen
Subs: Ayhan, Baltaci, Demir, Elmali, Sara, Guvenc, Icardi, Kutlu, Kutucu, Sallai, Sane, Unyay.
Liverpool
Alisson, Frimpong, Van Dijk, Konate, Kerkez, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Jones, Wirtz, Gakpo, Ekitike.
Subs: Mamardashvili, Woodman, Gomez, Endo, Isak, Mac Allister, Salah, Bradley, Robertson, Ngumoha.
Other News
-
Premier League/ 5 mins ago
[Teams] Bodo Glimt vs Tottenham: Confirmed line-ups for Champions League clash
Tottenham Hotspur are at the Aspmyra Stadion to take on Bodo Glimt in the...
-
Liverpool/ 13 mins ago
[Teams] Galatasaray vs Liverpool: Confirmed line-ups for Champions League clash
Liverpool will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on...
-
Liverpool/ 3 hours ago
Tottenham now ‘leading contenders’ to sign Marc Guehi ahead of Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur are looking to trump Liverpool in the race to sign Crystal Palace...
-
Liverpool/ 7 hours ago
Liverpool eyeing audacious swoop to sign Julian Alvarez
Liverpool are plotting an audacious swoop to sign Atlético Madrid’s centre-forward Julian Alvarez, according...
-
Man Utd Transfer News/ 10 hours ago
Man Utd plan to sign Baleba regardless of Amorim’s future
According to Teamtalk, Manchester United have their sights on signing Brighton & Hove Albion...