Enzo Maresca provides injury update on Andrey Santos ahead of Liverpool clash

Chelsea have been dealt yet another injury blow ahead of their Premier League clash with Liverpool this weekend, with Andrey Santos the latest player ruled out.

The Brazilian midfielder had already been absent from training in the build-up to Tuesday’s Champions League meeting with Benfica — a night that saw Jose Mourinho return to Stamford Bridge to face his former club.

Santos did not make the matchday squad as the Blues edged a narrow 1-0 win over the Portuguese giants.

Speaking after the final whistle, head coach Enzo Maresca confirmed the 20-year-old has joined Chelsea’s growing injury list, with his layoff set to extend beyond the upcoming October international break.

Maresca said via Football.London, ‘We lost Andrey Santos, who will be out until after the international break,’ Maresca said. ‘We have seven or eight players unavailable. It is difficult to keep the same XI, but it is what it is. We need to adapt.’

Santos now joins fellow midfielder Dario Essugo on the sidelines, with the ex-Sporting CP youngster recovering from a thigh injury.

Blow

Romeo Lavia’s season has been blighted by injuries, with the Belgian midfielder restricted to just 11 minutes from the bench in last weekend’s draw with Brighton.

In his absence, Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo have both been forced to shoulder the midfield burden, completing the full 90 minutes in each of Chelsea’s last two outings.

But it is in defence where Enzo Maresca faces his biggest headache. Levi Colwill remains sidelined with a long-term knee problem, while Tosin Adarabioyo and Wesley Fofana are both unavailable until at least the meeting with Nottingham Forest on 18 October.

To compound matters, Trevoh Chalobah — who has been the ever-present figure at the back this season — will sit out Saturday’s showdown with Liverpool after his red card against Brighton.

That leaves Chelsea with just three recognised central defensive options: Josh Acheampong, Benoît Badiashile and Jorrel Hato, though the latter is more naturally suited to left-back.

It is far from ideal preparation for a Stamford Bridge clash against Premier League leaders Liverpool — a fixture that already feels pivotal in shaping the Blues’ campaign.