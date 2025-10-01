Man Utd Transfer News
Man Utd in battle with Tottenham to sign Middlesbrough star Hayden Hackney
Manchester United are in a battle with Tottenham Hotspur over a deal to sign Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney, as per Ekrem Konur.
Since making his senior debut in Middlesbrough’s FA Cup third-round tie with Brentford back in January 2021, the 23-year-old has emerged as one of the Championship’s standout performers over the last two campaigns.
Hackney has been integral to Boro’s impressive start this season, with Rob Edwards’s men sitting four points clear at the top of the table ahead of their meeting with Portsmouth this weekend.
A summer switch to Ipswich Town appeared on the cards after the Teessiders reportedly agreed a deal with the Tractor Boys. Yet, the midfielder ultimately rejected the move to Portman Road — a decision that thrilled the Riverside fans.
Nevertheless, despite staying put at the Riverside Stadium, Hackney’s impressive performances, in which he has featured nine times in all competitions this season, continue to attract interest from several clubs in the Premier League.
According to Konur, Man Utd have set their sights on the England U21 international as a potential option to bolster Ruben Amorim’s midfield ranks.
However, United face stiff competition as the report adds that North London side Tottenham have also expressed interest in a possible swoop for the 23-year-old.
United should swoop for Hackney
Both Premier League clubs are set to battle for the Englishman’s signature. Having turned down a lucrative offer from Ipswich in the summer, the Yorkshire outfit will likely demand a fee above his £10m Transfermarkt valuation, with the report adding that Fulham are also keen on signing Hackney.
United’s interest in the midfielder is unsurprising, as their midfield badly needs rejuvenation, and Hackney fits much of what Amorim’s midfield lacks.
His arrival would inject energy, progressive distribution, and creativity from deeper areas of the pitch, while his box-to-box qualities make him a threat in attacking actions, as evidenced in his three-goal contributions this season.
The 23-year-old has demonstrated his ability to anchor the midfield as a holding player or push further forward, and his numbers underscore his strength in driving play with both passes and carries.
With Casemiro set to depart the club next summer, Hackney—although not a direct like-for-like replacement—would be a solid addition to the Red Devils’ midfield, as he would provide a youthful and athletic option in the middle of the park.
