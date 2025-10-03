Chelsea & Spurs express interest in signing Vasco da Gama forward Rayan

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Brazilian attacking prodigy Rayan from Vasco da Gama, according to Calciomercato.

The 19-year-old has developed into one of the standout talents in Brazil since earning promotion to Vasco da Gama’s senior squad. He has been part of the club’s fabric from a very young age, having first joined their academy setup at just six years old in 2012 before progressing through every rank at the club.

His professional debut for the four-time Campeonato Brasileiro Série A champions came in 2023. Over the last two seasons, he has steadily grown in stature, amassing nearly 100 appearances, including 43 this season, during which he has provided 13 goal contributions.

Such rapid progress has inevitably drawn widespread admiration, with several top European clubs, particularly those in the Premier League, now monitoring his situation.

According to Calciomercato, Premier League clubs, including Chelsea and Tottenham, have been keeping tabs on the Brazil U20 international over a possible transfer to England.

Having rejected a £10m offer from FC Porto in the summer, the Vascão are holding out for a higher fee, with the Italian outlet stating that the Brazilian outfit have placed a £34m price tag on the versatile winger amid interest from the Blues and Spurs.

Battle

Rayan’s contract at São Januário is set to expire in December 2026. There’s optimism that his valuation could potentially drop to avoid losing him for free, with the report adding that other clubs, including AS Roma, Brighton, AC Milan, and Nottingham Forest, have also shown interest in the Brazilian gem.

For Tottenham, Son Heung-min’s departure to MLS has left a significant void in their attack. Although Thomas Frank possesses several quality attacking options within his squad, he could still benefit from adding greater pace and directness in the attacking third.

On the other hand, Chelsea are already reaping the fruits of their early investment in the ever-growing Brazilian talent factory, having signed Estevao Willian from Palmeiras.

The 18-year-old has already featured in four Premier League fixtures for Enzo Maresca’s side in the 2025-26 season, recording an assist during their emphatic 5-1 derby victory over West Ham United back in August.

The Blues already have a close relationship with Vasco da Gama, having signed Andrey Santos from the Rio de Janeiro-based outfit in January 2023, possibly making them favourites to sign Rayan ahead of Tottenham.