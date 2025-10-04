Man Utd keen on Espanyol right-back Omar El Hilali

Manchester United have expressed interest in signing Espanyol’s right-back Omar El Hilali, according to Fichajes.

The Red Devils’ struggles this season have not only arisen from structural and tactical issues but also from defensive lapses, with positional mistakes and individual errors contributing to their inability to secure more than one clean sheet in their first seven games.

The club are now looking to reinforce their defence, particularly in the right-back position. In recent days, the 13-time Premier League champions have been linked with several options, with Football Talk reporting their interest in Atletico Madrid’s Nahuel Molina.

The latest to be linked to the club is Espanyol’s El Hilali, who is making waves with reputable performances in LaLiga.

El Hilali boasts exceptional defensive qualities, ranking in the 96th percentile for tackles attempted, 99th for successful tackles, and 97th for combined tackles and interceptions.

The majority of his touches occur in the defensive third, and it’s no surprise the Red Devils have earmarked him to solidify their right wingback role.

According to Fichajes, Man Utd are looking to bolster their backline with a quality young player and are looking to make a move for El Hilali ‘in the coming months’.

Depth

With two years left on his contract with Espanyol, the Spanish outlet adds that the Red Devils are looking to trigger his £21m release clause as they believe the value presents a smart investment should the Catalan club fail to retain him.

Manchester United possesses the financial means to finalise the deal, and the proposed fee could turn out to be a steal if the player realises his potential at Old Trafford.

Although the Spanish side will be reluctant to part ways with the Spain-born Moroccan international, they are not expected to stand in his way should their valuation be met.

For the 22-year-old Moroccan international, the move would represent a significant step forward in his career. However, it remains to be seen whether United can persuade him to make the switch, particularly with Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui already competing for places in the same position.