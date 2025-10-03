Man Utd closely monitoring Atletico Madrid right-back Nahuel Molina

Manchester United are plotting a swoop to sign Atlético Madrid’s right-back Nahuel Molina, but face competition from Manchester City, as per Fichajes.

Ruben Amorim’s side strengthened their forward line over the summer to address last season’s struggles in attack, when the Red Devils managed just 44 Premier League goals.

Those additions have produced mixed outcomes so far, with United registering seven goals in their opening six league fixtures. However, attention has now turned towards another area of concern — a defence that is still without a clean sheet this season.

One of the players being monitored is Atlético’s Molina. The 27-year-old has featured six times in all competitions this term, though only once from the start, and there is increasing belief that he could leave the Spanish capital in pursuit of regular minutes with United now keen.

According to Fichajes, the Red Devils have expressed interest in the possible transfer of the Argentina international to Old Trafford to bolster Amorim’s backline.

The report adds that Man United are looking to address their leaky defence and view Molina, who can play multiple defensive positions, as a viable option to provide experience and versatility to the squad.

However, they face stern competition from local rivals Manchester City, who are looking to sign a new right back to provide competition as they compete on multiple fronts.

Battle

With two years left on his contract with the Rojiblancos, the Spanish outlet adds that both Manchester giants are now closely monitoring the Argentine’s situation at the club, with Atlético open to his departure if they receive a suitable offer.

Molina, at 27, is entering the peak years of his career, and a move away from Spain could represent the perfect moment to embrace a fresh challenge.

The 27-year-old possesses the physicality, energy, and attacking qualities required to thrive in the Premier League, and he has the potential to cement himself as a key figure in Amorim’s 3-4-3 system.

Since he is not seen as a key player under Diego Simeone, convincing him to move to Old Trafford with the promise of regular minutes should not be too difficult.

Atlético are also unlikely to demand much above his £17m Transfermarkt valuation, making him a realistic target for Manchester United.