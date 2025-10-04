Chelsea ‘very interested’ in signing Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz next year

Chelsea have an enviable depth in their final third, especially after investments in more offensive players this summer, but that has not meant that they will be deterred from signing more quality forwards in the near future.

Fabrizio Romano (h/t Sport Illustrated) has reported that Chelsea are ‘very interested’ in signing Juventus star Kenan Yildiz, who has made a strong start to the season with two goals and four assists in all competitions.

Yildiz, alongside Real Madrid’s Arda Guler, has been hailed as one of Turkey’s best footballers of this generation and after going from strength to strength with the Bianconeri, he has been linked with moving to the Premier League.

His contract with Juventus runs until June 2029, and while the Italians are hopeful of tying him down to a new deal, they had slapped him with a £70 million price tag earlier this year indicating their willingness to negotiate for the right money.

Yildiz a brilliant prospective signing for Chelsea

Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens are signings from this summer at Chelsea, as far as their left wing is concerned, but neither player has impressed so far and therefore, the Blues could use their deep pockets to sign another player.

Kenan Yildiz would be a solid signing for the Club World Cup champions considering his exceptional dribbling ability, chance creation, pace and finishing from close range as well as from distance.

A £70 million offer would likely tempt Juventus into selling him given that they are now doing too well financially, whereas Chelsea are unlikely to face much trouble as far as personal terms with the Turk are concerned.

It remains to be seen how his contract talks with Juve pan out as the Serie A outfit will look to tie him down to a new deal with a release clause, or at least to be in a better negotiating position if and when suitors come knocking.