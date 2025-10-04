Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Liverpool – line-ups from Stamford Bridge

Chelsea take on Liverpool at Stamford Bridge this evening in a huge Premier League clash in West London.

The Blues head into the game off the back of a narrow 1-0 win over Benfica in the Champions League. However, they’ll be looking to get back to winning ways in the Premier League having lost at home to Brighton last time out.

Enzo Maresca has made four changes to the side that won in midweek but Robert Sanchez keeps goal once again. Malo Gusto starts at right-back with Marc Cucurella on the opposite side of defence.

Banoit Badiashile is joined by Acheampong in the middle of Chelsea’s defence while Moises Caicedo anchors the midfield. Reece James appears to be playing in a midfield role with Enzo Fernandez in a more advanced role.

Pedro Neto and Garnacho support Joao Pedro in the front three this evening.

As for Liverpool, they’ll be looking to cement their position at the top of the table with a win today. The Reds went into the weekend action holding a two point lead at the summit after seeing their advantage cut with a defeat at Crystal Palace last weekend.

Arne Slot is without Alisson Becker after he picked up an injury during the Champions League defeat to Galatasaray in midweek. Giorgi Mamardashvili comes in to make his PL debut between the sticks.

Virgil van Dijk marshals the defence along with Ibrahima Konate while Conor Bradley and Milos Kerkez are the full-backs. Ryan Gravenberch anchors the midfield for Liverpool with Alexis Mac Allister while Dominik Szoboszlai moves into the attacking midfield role.

Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah support Alexander Isak in the Liverpool attack so Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike drop to the bench.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Chelsea

Sanchez; Gusto, Acheampong, Badiashile, Cucurella; James, Caicedo; Neto, Enzo, Garnacho; Joao Pedro.

Subs: Jorgensen, Slonina, Hato, Emenalo, Lavia, Buonanotte, Gittens, Estevao Willian, Guiu

Liverpool

Mamardashvili; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Isak.

Subs: Woodman, Gomez, Endo, Wirtz, Chiesa, Jones, Ekitike, Robertson, Frimpong.