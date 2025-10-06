Liverpool
Liverpool pondering over signing Ousmane Diomande or Zeno Debast in January
Liverpool have lost three matches in a row in all competitions, conceding five goals in the process, after a flawless start to the campaign. Their defensive form for the entirety of the campaign so far has been a cause for concern.
Virgil van Dijk has not played at his best level, whereas Ibrahima Konate’s form has been underwhelming as well. To make matters worse, Giovanni Leoni picked up an ACL injury and is set to miss nearly a year of action.
With Van Dijk’s age in mind, coupled with a long-term injury setback, Liverpool are looking at potential signings in January with Sporting Lisbon duo Ousmane Diomande and Zeno Debast emerging as strong options, according to talkSPORT.
Diomande is valued at £39 million on Transfermarkt, whereas Debast stands at £26 million, so the Reds might not need to spend a lot of money in the winter, if indeed they decide to materialise their interest in the Liga NOS stars.
Diomande transfer likelier in January
Between Ousmane Diomande and Zeno Debast, Liverpool are likelier to land the former considering his contract with Sporting Lisbon runs until June 2027, and at the end of the season, his value will significantly drop in the last 12 months of his deal.
Sporting Lisbon could see Liverpool’s interest in January as an opportunity to sell the 21-year-old before it is too late, while also being able to command a decent asking price considering the Reds’ need for a central defender’s signing soon.
The Ivory Coast international, over six feet tall, boasts great aerial qualities, physicality and passing attributes, so he would be a great fit in Arne Slot’s system and his age would also ensure he is a long-term option for the club.
It remains to be seen how much the Reds are willing to spend in January, especially owing to their hefty outlay in the summer, and whether Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi’s transfer is considered six months in advance as well.
