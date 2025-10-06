Man Utd Transfer News
Manchester United battling with Tottenham Hotspur to sign Levante striker Karl Etta Eyong
Manchester United striker Benjamin Sesko is finally off the mark in the Premier League with goals in successive matches against Brentford and Sunderland, though with the majority of the season still left, he has a lot to do to prove his credentials.
Ruben Amorim’s trust in Joshua Zirkzee, meanwhile, is fading away with the Dutchman expected to pursue an Old Trafford exit sooner rather than later, and with Rasmus Hojlund also unlikely to return, United could be in the market for another striker.
Caught Offside has reported that the Red Devils are looking to sign Levante striker Karl Etta Eyong after his impressive start to the La Liga season, where he has scored five goals and provided three assists in eight outings.
In addition to Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur are also reported to be keeping tabs on the 21-year-old’s progression, with his stock rapidly on the rise just weeks after he joined newly promoted Levante from Villarreal.
Etta Eyong a quality back-up
Karl Etta Eyong would have to do an exceptional job if he is to start at a club of Manchester United’s calibre ahead of the likes of Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha but he would surely be a good back-up option to have.
The Cameroonian’s finishing abilities and decision-making in the box are exceptional, with his aerial abilities and movement in the final third particularly contributing to his success this season and making him an unpredictable striker to have.
He would bolster Tottenham Hotspur just as much but with Dominic Solanke on their roster, and with Richarlison also slowly regaining his feet, it remains to be seen whether the Londoners are prepared to acquire another number nine.
As for Etta Eyong, Manchester United would be a significant jump from Levante, so even if they don’t make the Champions League next season, there is no reason why the Levante attacker would not want to sign up with them.
