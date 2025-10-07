Liverpool considering Crystal Palace defender Maxence Lacroix as Marc Guehi alternative

Liverpool were close to signing Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace earlier this summer, until the Eagles eventually pulled the plug on the deal as they were not able to sign a replacement for their captain in time.

Guehi remains a top target for the Reds heading into 2026, especially as he would be available as a free agent, but they are expected to sign another central defender possibly as soon as in January in order to add depth in their backline.

Football Insider has reported that while they may look to sign Guehi in the winter itself, his teammate Maxence Lacroix has been identified as an alternative, in which case the Englishman’s transfer would have to wait until the summer.

Lacroix is valued at £22 million on Transfermarkt, and has been praised for his speed, ability to make successful interceptions and tackles, as well as for standing out with his physical presence when defending long balls.

While his offensive contributions, including playing the ball out from the back, are not as prominent skillsets, his defensive attributes make him an attractive option for the defending Premier League champions.

Lacroix also might not join in the winter

Crystal Palace’s board was prepared to sell Marc Guehi in the summer but it was Oliver Glasner who refused to sell him without an appropriate replacement, and would likely have the same stance in Maxence Lacroix’s case, given that he is just as key for him.

As a result, Liverpool might not be able to sign Lacroix midway through the season as Glasner would want him in the squad for the business end and the January transfer window is also not the perfect time to sign a replacement for a vital first-team starter.

That said, the Reds require a centre back, more so after Giovanni Leoni’s injury, and it remains to be seen who they approach in January after Arne Slot’s backline has been tested to the limit in recent fixtures in the Champions League and the Premier League.