Man Utd express interest in Elche centre-back David Affengruber

Manchester United have expressed interest in signing highly rated Austrian centre-back David Affengruber from Elche, according to Fichajes.

Although Ruben Amorim is expected to remain in charge through the international break despite an unsteady opening to the season, United continue to pursue potential signings irrespective of the manager’s current position.

Having kept only one clean sheet this season, coming in the 2-0 win over Sunderland, a move for a new centre-back, whether in January or next summer, looks likely to take precedence to help salvage the club’s defensive woes, with different targets now being eyed.

One of the players being looked at is Elche’s Affengruber, who has started all but one of Elche’s eight La Liga games so far this season, helping his side to keep two clean sheets and rise to seventh in the table.

This is according to Fichajes, who claim that the Red Devils have made signing the 24-year-old a ‘top priority’ to bolster their backline next year amid their ongoing defensive frailties.

The report adds that the Austrian centre-back fits perfectly into the mould of a young defender with immense potential that the club are looking for in the market.

Reinforcement

However, the Spanish outlet claims that the Austrian international’s £11m valuation could rise as the season progresses, amid interest from several clubs, including Atletico Madrid and Sevilla, who are set to rival United for his signature.

Throughout the campaign, Ruben Amorim has primarily relied on a defensive trio featuring Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, and Luke Shaw. Yet, Shaw’s recurring injuries and advancing age make him a less dependable option for the left centre-back role.

That position is generally viewed as Lisandro Martinez’s territory, but the Argentine remains sidelined as he continues recovery from an ACL problem.

With Harry Maguire’s deal due to expire at the end of the season, United may have little choice but to prioritise signing a new central defender next year, with Affengruber now being eyed.

Man United intend to use this campaign to refine their shortlist of preferred centre-back options, and it remains uncertain whether they will ultimately decide to move forward with a deal for Affengruber or pursue other established targets.