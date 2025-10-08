Chelsea looking to sign Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck in 2026

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is thought to be keen on the addition of a central defender or two, owing to Levi Colwill’s long-term injury and persistent fitness problems suffered by Wesley Fofana for the better part of the last 12 months.

Axel Disasi and Benoit Badiashile have not fully earned their manager’s trust, leaving him with only Tosin Adarabioyo, Trevoh Chalobah and the newly acquired teenager Jorrel Hato to choose from in what is going to be a lengthy season.

Football Insider has reported that Maresca is set to push the board to sign a centre back in 2026 and Borussia Dortmund star Nico Schlotterbeck has emerged as a potential target for the Blues, who they could sign in a bargain deal.

His contract with Dortmund expires in 2027, and unless they are able to tie the player down to fresher terms, they will be forced to get rid of him next year in order to avoid losing him for free 12 months thereafter.

Schlotterbeck will bring experience to the Chelsea backline

Nico Schlotterbeck is valued at £35 million on Transfermarkt, but owing to his contractual situation at Borussia Dortmund, it remains to be seen what price tag he bears in 2026, and if indeed a January transfer is a possibility.

That being said, he would be a solid signing for the Blues as the 25-year-old has played on the top level, including in the Champions League for a number of years, something the current Chelsea setup lacks.

Schlotterbeck’s experience will hold him in good stead, whereas his aerial prowess, solid reading of the game and overall aggression to win the ball back will give Enzo Maresca a different profile to choose from compared to what he currently has.