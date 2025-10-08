Man Utd & Tottenham remain keen on signing Antoine Semenyo

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur reportedly remain keen on signing AFC Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo, as per talkSPORT.

Having struggled with goal-scoring problems last term, the Red Devils decided to revamp the frontline this summer. They allowed Marcus Rashford, Antony, Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho, and Rasmus Hojlund to leave and purchased Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, and Benjamin Sesko.

Following that, Ruben Amorim’s side have looked better going forward but have struggled to finish off chances thus far this season, netting only nine times in seven league matches. They are currently in mid-table with 10 points.

Now, talkSPORT report that although Man Utd decided to bolster the wide forward position by signing Cunha and Mbeumo this summer, they were also interested in Semenyo.

United even held talks to secure the Ghanaian’s service. However, he has enjoyed a stellar start to this campaign, making nine goal contributions in seven league matches.

The Red Devils haven’t cooled their interest in him and have continued to keep a close eye on his development before making a potential move next year.

The forward recently signed a contract extension until 2030 with the Cherries. So, they are in a strong position to demand a big fee for him and want more than £75m.

Apart from Man Utd, Tottenham were also interested in Semenyo before purchasing Kudus this summer, and like United, Spurs are also keen on purchasing him next year.

Furthermore, Liverpool’s sporting director, Richard Hughes, is keen on bringing the forward to Anfield. He signed the 25-year-old at Vitality Stadium before joining the Merseyside club.

Semenyo has netted the second-most goals in the Premier League thus far this season, and only Erling Haaland has scored more than the Bournemouth star.

The 25-year-old is comfortable on either flank and is efficient with both feet. He has been showcasing signs that he can become a world-class forward in the future, so he would be a great coup for Tottenham or Man Utd should either club purchase him.

It is going to be interesting to see which club eventually manage to win the race to sign Semenyo next year.