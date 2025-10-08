Liverpool ‘giving everything’ to sign Marc Guehi on free transfer next summer

Liverpool remain keen on completing a swoop to sign Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guéhi on a free transfer next summer, according to Florian Plettenberg.

Guéhi came close to joining Liverpool during the summer, with the Reds agreeing on a fee and even completing his medical on deadline day, only for Crystal Palace to pull out of the deal in the final moments after failing to secure a replacement.

Since the breakdown of that move, the England international has continued to attract heavy attention, especially with his contract at Selhurst Park set to expire in 2026 – a situation that could see him decide his next destination as early as January if new terms aren’t agreed.

Meanwhile, Guéhi continues to feature consistently for Palace and looks well placed to earn a call-up to England’s World Cup squad, a development that would further enhance his appeal to several top European clubs keen on securing his signature next summer.

According to reputable German journalist Florian Plettenberg, Premier League defending champions Liverpool are ‘giving everything’ to sign the 25-year-old next summer.

The Reds are currently holding formal talks, having expressed concrete interest in his transfer to Anfield, according to the report.

Liverpool keen on Guehi

However, the report adds that interest in Guéhi is set to intensify, with several top European clubs – including Barcelona and Bayern Munich – expressing interest in signing the England international, while the defender awaits to see if Real Madrid will join the race.

Arne Slot’s side has experienced an unsteady start to the season, with defensive vulnerabilities becoming a recurring concern. Their 2-1 defeat to Chelsea last weekend only deepened those worries, adding to earlier games in which they conceded twice against Bournemouth, Newcastle, Atletico Madrid, and Crystal Palace.

Virgil van Dijk, who turns 35 next summer, no longer possesses the same athletic edge, while contract extension talks with Ibrahima Konate have reportedly stalled.

Meanwhile, Joe Gomez has struggled to find consistent form, and the long-term absence of promising youngster Giovanni Leoni — sidelined with an anterior cruciate ligament injury sustained on his debut against Southampton in the Carabao Cup — has further highlighted the need for reinforcements in central defence.

While a January move for Guéhi would be logical given their current defensive frailties, a summer transfer appears more sensible, as they would be able to secure him on a free rather than pay a fee in the region of his £38m Transfermarkt valuation.