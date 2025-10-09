Man Utd ready to pay big money for Antoine Semenyo



According to Caught Offside, Manchester United are ready to pay big money to sign Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo.

The Red Devils bolstered their attack with the signings of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko during the summer transfer window.

Mbeumo and Sesko have already scored on multiple occasions for Man United. Cunha has yet to find the back of the net, but has also impressed.

Caught Offside now claim that the Red Devils are planning to strengthen their forward department further and have their sights on landing Semenyo.

Man United were unconvinced about meeting Semenyo’s price tag over the summer, but they are now prepared to spend big amid his superb start to the new season.

Top-class

Semenyo had a good 2024/25 campaign with the Cherries, registering 13 goals and 7 assists from 42 appearances across all competitions. The Ghanaian has started the new season in much better fashion. He has made nine goal contributions from just 8 appearances for the South Coast outfit.

Aside from his goal involvements, he has also worked hard defensively. Semenyo has won 7 duels per appearance alongside 6 recoveries and 2 tackles. At 25, Semenyo has entered the peak phase of his career, and United could be prepared to spend a premium fee to bring him to Old Trafford next year.

Semenyo has the ability to operate on the left wing, right wing or as a false number nine. He could play as a wide no.10 or upfront for the Red Devils. United were put off by Bournemouth’s £70 million price tag for the winger last summer. The Cherries could demand a slightly higher fee to sanction his sale, potentially at the end of the ongoing campaign.

As things stand, the Red Devils don’t face any major competition for his services. As per Caught Offside, Liverpool may not revive their pursuit of Semenyo after the huge spending spree of more than £400 million in the last window. United still need to be proactive in their bid to sign the player, given Arsenal could enter the race, given their need for another top left-sided winger.