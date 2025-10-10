Arsenal & Chelsea in battle to sign Barcelona star Marc Casado

Arsenal are in a battle with Chelsea over the potential transfer of Barcelona defensive midfielder Marc Casado, according to Fichajes.

Casado has rapidly developed into one of La Liga’s brightest young midfielders since breaking into Barcelona’s senior setup. The 22-year-old made his first-team debut in November 2022 but truly announced himself during the 2023/24 campaign, flourishing under Hansi Flick.

Across all competitions last season, the Spanish midfielder featured 33 times, registering five goals and one assist — an impressive return for a player still in the early stages of his career.

However, with Pedri and Frenkie de Jong firmly established as first-choice options, Casado’s chances of regular starts this term appear limited. It’s therefore unsurprising that several clubs are exploring the possibility of luring him away from Camp Nou in search of greater opportunities.

According to Fichajes, Premier League giants Arsenal and Chelsea have expressed interest in a possible swoop for Casado and are set to battle for his signature in January.

For the Gunners, the report adds that they view the Spain international as a viable option to provide competition in the number six role with Martin Zubimendi and are looking to submit a ‘reasonable offer’ to lure him away from the Catalan giants.

Battle

On the other hand, Chelsea view the 22-year-old’s qualities as a good fit for Enzo Maresca’s system, with the West London club considering making an offer in January due to injuries and to provide competition, according to the report.

While Casado’s contract with Barcelona runs until 2028, the Spanish outlet claims that the Spanish champions could be open to selling him if they receive an offer worth up to £30m, a figure considered affordable by both Arsenal and Chelsea.

The London clubs reinforced their midfield ranks in the summer and now possess an array of quality options to choose from to play in the middle of the park.

Mikel Arteta welcomed Zubimendi and Christian Nørgaard to add depth to his defensive midfield ranks alongside Mikel Merino and Declan Rice.

Chelsea welcomed Andrey Santos, who returned to the first-team fold after spending the last season on loan at Blue Co’s sister club, Strasbourg.

While Casado would undoubtedly be a valuable addition for either club, a £30m fee seems excessive for a position that is already well covered — instead, reinvesting in other key areas of the pitch should be prioritised.