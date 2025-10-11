Liverpool eyeing move for Sporting CP star Zeno Debast



According to Portuguese outlet Record (page 13), Liverpool have identified Sporting CP defender Zeno Debast as an alternative to Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi for January.

The Merseyside giants were determined to land Guehi from the Eagles on deadline day last month, but the FA Cup holders pulled the plug on the deal as they could not find a suitable replacement before the cut-off time.

The Reds have since suffered a major setback with Giovanni Leoni picking up a serious knee injury. This has left them with only Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez as their fit central defenders.

Gomez has been largely injury-prone during his Reds career, and manager Arne Slot may want a fresh solution in the central defensive department when the transfer window reopens at the turn of the year.

Record mention that the Reds have their sights on Sporting CP star Debast. The Belgian could be an option for the Premier League champions if they can’t persuade Palace to sell Guehi over the winter period.

Liverpool have around £35 million to spend on a new centre-back in January.

Top-class talent

The 21-year-old signed for the Portuguese giants from Anderlecht in the summer of 2024. He made 48 appearances in all competitions. He had an equal number of appearances in central defence and holding midfield.

In the current campaign, the Belgian has primarily operated as a right-sided centre-back. He has completed 91% of his passes in the Primeira Liga with an average of almost 5 recoveries and 3 clearances per appearance.

Liverpool may see him as a competitor to Konate. He could eventually become a regular starter in the Frenchman heads for the exit door. Konate’s current deal expires on June 30 next year and has yet to be convinced to renew.

Debast looks a promising talent judging by his performances for club and country over the past year. It remains to be seen whether the Reds proceed with a formal move or wait for Guehi, who will be available on a free next summer.

It could be tough to persuade Palace to part ways with their captain midway through the league campaign, particularly if they are competing in the top half of the standings and in contention for a European qualification spot.