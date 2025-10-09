Man Utd prioritising signing Chelsea target Kenan Yildiz

Manchester United are reportedly prioritising signing Chelsea target and Juventus star Kenan Yildiz, as per Caught Offside.

The Red Devils decided to revamp the frontline by signing Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, and Benjamin Sesko this summer, after letting Marcus Rashford, Antony, Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho, and Rasmus Hojlund leave.

So, United have been left with a thin wide forward department. As they aren’t in Europe this season, they might be able to cope with their current options.

However, if they manage to qualify for any European competition next term, Ruben Amorim’s side would have to add depth to the attacking department next summer.

Now, Caught Offside claim that Man Utd are prioritising signing Yildiz next year as they are a ‘huge fan’ of him. However, purchasing the Turkish international won’t be straightforward for the Old Trafford club as Chelsea and Arsenal are also keen on him.

United are planning to trump the Blues and the Gunners in this race by launching a whopping £78m bid, with his existing deal set to run until 2029.

Yildiz to Man Utd

Yildiz has established himself as a key player in Juventus’ starting XI, so they don’t want to part ways with him and are willing to keep hold of him by tying him down to a fresh term.

The 20-year-old hasn’t given any indication that he wants to leave the Allianz Stadium; however, the lure of the Premier League might help United, Chelsea, or Arsenal to persuade him to join.

Chelsea reinforced the wide forward position by purchasing Garnacho and Jamie Gittens this summer. However, they are still very young and need time to develop. Maresca currently lacks proven options at the flanks. So, purchasing a new winger might be the right decision.

Yildiz has enjoyed a stellar start to this season, and if he continues to perform at this level throughout the season, signing him would be the right decision for United or Chelsea.

Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club or the West London club eventually manage to secure his services in January or next summer.