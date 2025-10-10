Man Utd ‘monitoring’ Dortmund star Jobe Bellingham

Manchester United are keeping tabs on Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jobe Bellingham over his potential transfer to Old Trafford, according to TEAMtalk.

After playing a pivotal role in Sunderland’s promotion to the Premier League, a summer move elsewhere seemed almost inevitable for the talented youngster.

For the 20-year-old, finding a club that would guarantee consistent playing time was crucial to ensure his continued development at the top level. However, life at Dortmund has proven challenging since his transfer from the Black Cats during the summer window.

Bellingham has managed just two starts in the Bundesliga, featuring six times overall and logging a total of only 186 minutes of league action.

That situation has reportedly sparked frustration for the youngster, with interested clubs now looking to position themselves ahead of a potential swoop.

One of the clubs keeping close tabs on Bellingham’s situation is Man Utd, as per TEAMtalk, who claims that the Red Devils are closely ‘monitoring’ his situation at the Signal Iduna Park.

The report adds that the 13-time Premier League champions expressed interest in the England U21 international last summer and remain keen on signing him, citing his technicality and physicality as attractive propositions.

However, they face competition from Premier League rivals Crystal Palace, who also indicated interest in Bellingham in the summer, according to the report.

United eye Bellingham

The 20-year-old, valued at £19m by Transfermarkt, is barely six months into his five-year contract. As a result, a move in 2026 will be difficult, and Dortmund would likely demand a large fee if they were to sell to a club such as Man Utd.

Bellingham made an impressive start to life at Dortmund during the Club World Cup, registering a goal and an assist across four appearances before serving a suspension due to yellow cards.

That ban saw him miss Dortmund’s highly anticipated clash against his brother Jude’s Real Madrid — a match the Spanish giants went on to win. Since then, Jobe has struggled to register another goal contribution.

The youngster has been deployed in multiple midfield positions — central, attacking, and defensive — though he has frequently found himself starting from the bench.

With United’s midfield core featuring Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro, both now in their thirties, the addition of youthful energy in the middle of the park, as well as the ability to cover various positions, such as Bellingham, could prove invaluable should they get a deal over the line.