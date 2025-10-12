Man Utd keeping tabs on Club Tijuana wonderkid Gilberto Mora

Manchester United have set their sights on Club Tijuana wonderkid Gilberto Mora over his possible transfer to Old Trafford, according to Ekrem Konur.

Mora is quickly establishing himself as one of the brightest young talents in world football. At only 16 years and 265 days, he started for Mexico in their Concacaf Gold Cup final victory over the United States in Houston back in July.

He has continued to make waves on the international stage, recently netting twice in a 2-2 draw with Spain at the group stage of the Under-20 World Cup.

The attacking midfielder has been equally impressive at club level for Tijuana in Liga MX, recording five goals and one assist in just 11 appearances this season.

Last season, Mora made history as the third-youngest debutant in Liga MX at just 15 years and 10 months old. His meteoric rise has sparked significant interest from several elite European clubs who are now tracking his progress closely.

According to Konur, Man Utd are keeping tabs on the Mexico international’s performances as they look to secure his transfer to Old Trafford.

However, the report adds that the Red Devils are being rivalled by other European giants, including Real Madrid, Inter Milan, Ajax, and Barcelona, who are currently scouting him at the ongoing U20 World Cup in Chile, while MLS side Inter Miami are also closely monitoring the midfielder.

With interest in Mora growing, Club Tijuana are aware that keeping him at the Estadio Caliente beyond next summer will be daunting, so they’ll likely cash in on the youngster by demanding a fee well above £4m Transfermarkt valuation.

Long before Sir Jim Ratcliffe emphasised the importance of building around emerging stars, nurturing future talent had already been woven into United’s fabric.

That tradition shone through when the club signed Alejandro Garnacho from Atlético Madrid, Hannibal Mejbri from Monaco, and Álvaro Fernández from Real Madrid.

Under INEOS, that youthful philosophy has continued to thrive, with Ayden Heaven, Chido Obi-Martin, Diego Leon, and most recently, Cristian Orozco all aligning with that vision — and now, Mora has emerged as the latest player on their radar.

