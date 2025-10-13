Liverpool looking to beat competition for Marc Guehi with January bids

Liverpool had a busy summer transfer window and were looking to cap it off with Marc Guehi’s signing from Crystal Palace, and though terms had been agreed, the Eagles backed out of the deal as they could not sign a replacement for their captain.

As things stand, the English international is set to leave Selhurst Park as a free agent upon the expiry of his contract next season with the likes of Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid also joining the race for his signatures on a bargain.

Spanish source Diario Sport has reported that Liverpool are looking to trump the European trio by attempting Guehi’s signing in January itself and bids from the Reds for the central defender are imminent once the transfer window opens in the winter.

Guehi is valued at £40 million on Transfermarkt, but with a contract due to end in just six months once January 2026 begins, it will be interesting to see if Crystal Palace are prepared to let him go, and should that be the case, what his price tag would be.

Guehi future now an open proposition

Marc Guehi’s exit was personally blocked by Oliver Glasner and after a strong start to the Premier League and the UEFA Europa Conference League, it would come as a surprise if the Crystal Palace boss is ready to loss the player midway through the season.

His exit would not only mean a loss of leadership and quality in the back four, but it would also potentially cost Crystal Palace momentum in the competitions that they are involved in, including possibly the domestic cups too.

With that said, it is safe to presume that Liverpool would need to make an extraordinary offer to clinch Guehi in the January transfer window, without which the 25-year-old’s future would be a fairly open proposition next summer.

Real Madrid would fancy their chances as Guehi reportedly dreams about playing for them, whereas competitive sporting projects would give Barcelona as well as Bayern Munich the confidence to win the race for his signing in 2026.

It will be interesting to see what Liverpool do in order to secure Guehi’s transfer ahead of the rest of his suitors, but from the outset, the odds of them being able to sign him during the winter don’t look very promising.