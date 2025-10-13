Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur ready to do ‘whatever it takes’ to sign Arda Guler from Real Madrid

Real Madrid forward Arda Guler has been in exceptional form for club and country this season, contribution to 11 goals and assists already across all competitions, having risen in prominence under Xabi Alonso since the start of the La Liga campaign.

His solid performances have not gone under the radar with Spanish source Grada 3 reporting that Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are willing to do ‘whatever it takes’ to sign the Turkish international from Real Madrid next year.

Guler won the Champions League with Madrid in his first season at the club in 2023/24, but has only played regular game time since Carlo Ancelotti’s exit at the end of last season, although his stock has tremendously upped thereafter.

Transfermarkt values the 20-year-old at £52 million but Real Madrid are already planning to hold contract renewal talks with him to extend his deal until 2031 with a higher salary, and might potentially include a massive release clause too.

Guler’s future might be an open proposition soon

Arda Guler has started all but one match for Real Madrid in all competitions this season, and has played all games for Turkey in the international breaks in September and October, so a lack of game time at the moment would not be a reason for his exit.

It may be a situation that changes soon, however, as Jude Bellingham nears full fitness after undergoing shoulder surgery in July and could be picked by Xabi Alonso ahead of Guler in Madrid’s midfield in spite of the Turk’s impeccable goal contributions.

Should Guler’s consistent run of minutes be significantly impacted between now and the end of the season, he might well consider departing the Spanish capital next summer and the Premier League could be a very attractive destination for him.

With that said, Arsenal might not be all too keen on breaking the bank on him thanks to having Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard on the right wing and number 10, respectively, although Tottenham Hotspur may approach the situation differently.

Potentially with a change in ownership incoming soon, they might look to sign a few marquee players in the near future and Arda Guler might lead their project, whereas with James Maddison’s fitness a concern, he would be a solid long-term replacement too.

Nonetheless, the player’s future for the shorter term seems to be firmly at Real Madrid but it will be interesting to see how competition with Jude Bellingham impacts his role in the team, and possibly has a say in his future as well.