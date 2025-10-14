Man Utd plot ambitious swoop to sign Aleksandar Pavlovic

Manchester United are reportedly planning to make an ambitious swoop to sign Bayern Munich youngster Aleksandar Pavlovic, as per transfer expert Mike Brown.

After ranking through the Bavarian club’s youth system, the 21-year-old made his first team debut back in 2023. The youngster mainly plays as a rotational option for the German giant; still, he has already showcased glimpses of his high potential.

Pavlovic has won a Bundesliga title and a German Super Cup trophy at Allianz Arena. After displaying his qualities in recent times, he has already established himself as a key player in Julian Nagelsmann’s Germany national team.

Now, on Football Insider, Brown says that Man Utd are planning to sign a new technically sound dynamic midfielder to address their problems in the middle of the park and have earmarked Adam Wharton of Crystal Palace as a serious option.

However, the Red Devils also have Pavlovic on their radar and have been monitoring his development closely before making a potential swoop.

Brown said:

“We know Amorim wants to sign a midfielder in January. The Bayern Munich lad Pavlovic is somebody on their radar and somebody they have been looking at. “Whether or not they’d be willing to let him go, that will be up to United to find out, but they’re watching him and a number of other options for the January window.”

Pavlovic to Man Utd

Pavlovic is valued at around £48m by Transfermarkt and has a contract until 2029 with the Bavarian club. So, they aren’t in any rush to cash-in on him next year, and United will have to make a lucrative proposal to persuade them to let him leave.

The German, standing at 6ft 2in tall, is technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, has an eye for long-range passing, is comfortable against high-pressing teams, and is also efficient in defensive contributions.

Casemiro’s contract is set to expire at the end of this season, and it is highly likely that he will leave United for free. On the other hand, Manuel Ugarte has been below average, and Kobbie Mainoo has been struggling to find regular game time.

Pavlovic is a highly talented player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd should they purchase him. However, United need more than one midfielder next year to address their midfield problems.