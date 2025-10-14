Man Utd ‘very interested’ in signing Federico Dimarco

Manchester United are reportedly ‘very interested’ in signing Inter Milan star Federico Dimarco, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After struggling with the left-back position, the Red Devils decided to sign Patrick Dorgu from Italian side Lecce last winter. The Dane has showcased glimpses of his potential in the Premier League thus far, but he is still very young and needs time to develop his career.

Having recovered from his persistent injury problems, Luke Shaw has been playing regularly this season. However, Ruben Amorim sees the Englishman as a left-sided centre-back in his back three system, rather than a wing-back.

So, the Portuguese currently has Diego Leon as the only specialist LWB option to support Dorgu. But he is also very young and only moved to Europe from South America this summer.

Meaning, he isn’t ready to play Premier League football yet, and Amorim has used Diogo Dalot in the LWB position at times this season.

Now, Fichajes state that Amorim is keen on purchasing a new LWB in January, and Man Utd are ‘very interested’ in signing Dimarco, having been impressed by his recent eye-catching performances.

Dimarco to Man Utd

The Italian is considered one of the best wing-backs in the world and has enjoyed a stellar start to this season, scoring twice and registering three assists in six Serie A starts.

The 27-year-old is valued at around £43m by Transfermarkt and has entered the final two years of his current contract. So, the Nerazzurri might be open to cashing-in on him next year to avoid losing him for free in 2027.

Dimarco is a technically gifted player and can play threading passes between the lines. Moreover, he is efficient in delivering excellent crosses from the wide areas and is excellent at taking set pieces.

However, he isn’t the best one-on-one defender. Nevertheless, he is currently at the prime stage of his career, and Dorgu needs a player like him to learn from.

Therefore, Dimarco would be a great coup for Man Utd should they eventually manage to lure him away from the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium in January or next summer.

Meanwhile, Man Utd entered the international break with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Sunderland in the Premier League and will return to action with a trip to Anfield to face off against Liverpool on Sunday.