Man Utd keen on signing Borussia Dortmund’s Bellingham

Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jobe Bellingham, as per German outlet Bild.

The Englishman came into the spotlight having displayed impressive performances for Sunderland in the Championship last term, helping his side gain promotion.

He attracted a lot of attention this summer, and the Red Devils were said to be interested in him. However, he eventually opted to move to the German giant to follow the same development path as his older brother, Jude Bellingham.

The 20-year-old started three out of four games in the Club World Cup for BVB this summer. However, he has found it difficult to play regularly under Nico Kovac thus far this season, making only three starts in the Bundesliga and the Champions League combined.

So, speculation surrounding his future has started emerging ahead of the upcoming winter transfer window, and Bild say that the player’s family isn’t happy with his current situation at Signal Iduna Park.

Man Utd are interested in signing him by taking advantage of his current situation and have been monitoring his development closely before making a potential swoop next year.

Bellingham to Man Utd

Ruben Amorim is a big fan of the youngster as the Portuguese boss feels the midfielder possesses the necessary attributes to play in his 3-4-2-1 system.

However, purchasing the Dortmund star won’t be straightforward for the Old Trafford club, as Crystal Palace are also plotting a swoop for him as a potential replacement for Adam Wharton.

Bellingham is valued at around £26m by Transfermarkt and has a contract until 2030. So, they are likely to demand a sizable amount of money to let him leave next year.

Bellingham is 6ft 3in tall and is a dynamic midfielder; moreover, he is strong, good in the air, technically sound, and has an eye for long-range passing.

So, he possesses the necessary attributes to flourish in the Premier League and could be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether United eventually make a concrete approach to secure his service in January or next summer.