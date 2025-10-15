Liverpool draw up seven-man list of central defenders as Slot eyes new signing next year

Liverpool are looking to sign a central defender in January with Giovanni Leoni out with an ACL injury for much of the next 12 months, Ibrahima Konate approaching the end of his contract and Virgil van Dijk also not playing at the top of his game.

A transfer for Marc Guehi was close in the final hours of the summer transfer window but it did not materialise, although having made an underwhelming start to the season from a defensive standpoint, the club needs a new acquisition soon.

Mark Brus has reported that Liverpool are continuing to prioritise a swoop for Guehi from Crystal Palace in the winter, and though his value on Transfermarkt stands at £40 million, there is hope they can seal a deal for less given his contract situation.

In addition to the Englishman, Liverpool have six others on their radar, including Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite, Nottingham Forest’s Murillo and Newcastle United’s Sven Botman, whereas there is interest in defenders from other European leagues too.

Bundesliga duo, Dayot Upamecano of Bayern Munich and Castello Lukeba from RB Leipzig are also under consideration, while Barcelona vice-captain Ronald Araujo, who has recently been of interest to Chelsea too, rounds off a lengthy shortlist.

Liverpool options limited this winter

Even though Liverpool have shown a willingness to spend big money on players, the winter transfer window will be a difficult time for them to sign their chief targets considering clubs would not want to let go of their crucial stars mid-season.

Having said that, there is still a chance of securing the purchases of Dayot Upamecano and Marc Guehi considering their contracts will end next summer, so their employers might prefer getting rid in January to avoid losing them for free.

The rest of their targets seem overambitious considering their importance to their respective clubs, so it is difficult to imagine the Reds being in an advantageous position even if they decide to approach clubs for potential transfer talks.