Jude Bellingham could leave Real Madrid next year with Liverpool potentially keen

Real Madrid signed Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund in 2023, seeing off competition from Liverpool, and the English international quickly became a fan favourite at the club, whilst also clinching the Champions League in his maiden season.

However, his campaign under Xabi Alonso has not gotten off to the brightest start as a shoulder injury resulted in a three-month recovery spell on the sidelines, during which time Arda Guler and Franco Mastantuono made the most of their chances.

With Alonso preferring Guler and Mastantuono even in his recent fixtures with Bellingham left on the bench, Caught Offside has reported that the 22-year-old could look to depart the club next summer if he remains second fiddle in his manager’s plans.

Liverpool, who have been keen on his acquisition since a long time, could look to purchase him for the Whites next year owing to Florian Wirtz’s unflattering form since joining from Bayer Leverkusen, as well as the need for more depth in midfield.

Bellingham switch to Anfield almost impossible

If Liverpool are to sign Jude Bellingham from Real Madrid, they will likely need to pay more than they did for Alexander Isak, with the former Borussia Dortmund star valued at £157 million on Transfermarkt.

That being said, it is also practically impossible to think that Bellingham would indeed leave Los Blancos considering he has continuously expressed his happiness at life in the Spanish capital, also adding that he wishes to spend a very long time there.

And while Arda Guler’s form and Franco Mastantuono’s emergence are short-term worries, it is difficult to see Real Madrid functioning in the longer run without Bellingham’s attributes on both ends of the pitch.

Lastly, his Galactico status at Real Madrid means he is also a heavily marketable asset for the club off the pitch, so the board will do everything in its power to keep him happy and put at the club for as long as they possibly can.