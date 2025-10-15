Man Utd eyeing reunion with Everton ace James Garner



According to journalist Graeme Bailey, Manchester United are eyeing a reunion with Everton midfielder James Garner next summer.

The Red Devils primarily focused on bolstering the attacking department during the recent transfer window. They signed Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko alongside goalkeeper Senne Lammens and defender Diego Leon.

The focus could be on strengthening the midfield department in the future, and Bailey (via United in Focus) claims that the Mancunian giants are weighing up a free transfer for Garner when his contract expires at the end of June.

Garner has had a good transformation in his career under Toffees manager David Moyes. The Red Devils believe their academy graduate would be a good addition to the squad, given his talent and versatility to operate in multiple positions.

Free transfer

The Red Devils are expected to sign a marquee defensive midfielder in either January or next summer. Brighton & Hove Albion’s Carlos Baleba was the prime target earlier this year, but Ruben Amorim’s side were priced out of a potential deal.

The club have since been linked with Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton, who is valued in the region of £80 million. United believe they can persuade the Eagles to sanction his transfer for around £60 million when the transfer window reopens in January.

Regardless of this, United may want more quality and depth in the holding midfield department. Casemiro is no longer in his prime and could be released on a free transfer when his contract expires next summer. Garner would be a bargain signing.

The 24-year-old, who has played in midfield and left-back this season, has improved under Moyes’ guidance. He has completed 88% of his passes in the Premier League this term, while winning almost 60% of his duels. Garner has also made 5 recoveries, 3 tackles and 3 clearances per outing. He has chipped in with two goal contributions.

The midfielder is enjoying the best phase of his career and could be tempted to return to Old Trafford on a free transfer. The big question remains whether he would be prepared to accept a reduced role as he won’t be a regular starter. The marquee signing is widely expected to make the XI for the Red Devils under Amorim’s tutelage.