Man Utd willing to offer £60m to sign Adam Wharton

According to Fichajes, Manchester United are willing to offer £60 million to sign Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton ahead of Real Madrid.

The Red Devils were determined to sign a new midfielder during the summer transfer window, but they could not find a suitable solution before the deadline. Brighton & Hove Albion’s Carlos Baleba was linked with a late move, but the Mancunian giants were priced out of a transfer due to the £115 million valuation.

Ruben Amorim’s side explored a loan deal for Atletico Madrid’s Conor Gallagher, but were unsuccessful. United could revive their plans in January. Fichajes now claim that the club have stepped up their interest in signing Wharton and are willing to offer £60 million for his signature before Real Madrid intervene.

United believe their planned proposal could be enough to convince the Eagles, but the London outfit may have a different stance. It is reported that Palace have set an exit clause of more than £80 million, which could make an immediate transfer difficult. Wharton is more likely to leave the club next summer.

Huge potential

Wharton signed for the Eagles from Blackburn Rovers in January 2024 and has quickly developed into one of the most sought-after midfielders in the Premier League. He has made 4.5 recoveries per game for the Eagles this campaign, while winning almost 60% of his ground duels. However, his main qualities have been his control and quality distribution.

The Rovers graduate has the ability to control possession from the no.6 role and has also excelled with his range of passing. At Palace, he has paved the way for several counter-attacks with quality passes from deep. Hence, it is unsurprising that he is attracting high-profile interest. Madrid see him as a future marquee signing, but United could dampen their pursuit.

Wharton may prefer a move to familiar surroundings in the prime of his career. He graduated through the academy ranks at Rovers, and could be tempted to return to the North West with the Red Devils if the opportunity arrives on his door. With Palace valuing him at more than £80 million, United may have to make a higher bid to persuade them to sell next winter.