West Ham want to buy Liverpool & Everton target Cresswell

West Ham United are reportedly battling with Liverpool and Everton over a deal to sign Toulouse defender Charlie Cresswell, as per TBR Football.

The Hammers established themselves as a stable Premier League club under David Moyes’ guidance. However, since his departure, they have been in turmoil in recent years.

They started last season with Julen Lopetegui as the manager before replacing him with Graham Potter at the beginning of this year, finishing 14th in the league last term.

This season, the East London club have endured a dire start, sitting in relegation zone. So, Potter has been dismissed and Nuno Espirito Santo has been appointed as the new manager.

Now, it appears the Portuguese boss is prioritising reinforcing the defensive department at London Stadium to turn the situation around. TBR Football report that West Ham have identified Cresswell as a serious option and have been monitoring his development before making a potential swoop.

The 23-year-old’s existing deal is set to run until 2028, but Toulouse would be open to letting him leave in the upcoming winter window for a fee of around £15m.

Battle

Therefore, purchasing Cresswell won’t be an issue for West Ham from a financial point of view; however, Santo’s side aren’t the only club in this race as Liverpool, Manchester City, Everton, Brentford, Brighton, Newcastle, and Crystal Palace have all been following him since the summer.

With Ibrahima Konate’s future continuing to be a subject of speculation, Liverpool are reportedly keen on signing a new defender next year. On the other hand, Everton seemingly want to add depth to the backline as Jarrad Branthwaite has been struggling with fitness problems in recent times.

Cresswell came through Leeds United’s youth system before joining Toulouse last year. He is 6ft 3in tall, strong, good in the air, efficient in defensive contributions, and can play out from the back.

The youngster was a key member of the England national team who won the U21 European Championship this summer. He is a talented player and could become a top-class centre-back in the future.

Therefore, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool, West Ham, or Everton should any of those clubs eventually manage to secure his service in the winter window.