Tottenham keen on re-signing Man Utd target Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on re-signing Manchester United target and Bayern Munich ace Harry Kane, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Despite establishing himself as one of the best strikers in the Premier League, the 32-year-old was struggling to win silverware at the Lilywhites. So, he decided to leave a couple of years ago, and the German giant purchased him.

Upon moving to the Allianz Arena, he has already won a Bundesliga title and German Super Cup. Moreover, he has continued to showcase his goal-scoring prowess, scoring the highest number of goals in the German top flight in the last two consecutive seasons.

The Englishman has even enjoyed an excellent start this season, netting 18 goals and registering three assists in only 10 appearances across all competitions.

Now, Fichajes state that Tottenham are keen on bringing back the 6ft 2in tall forward to reinforce the CF position. Although the Lilywhites signed Dominic Solanke by spending a club record fee following Kane’s departure, the former Liverpool man hasn’t been able to fill his void.

Kane still desires to become the highest scorer in the Premier League by breaking Alan Shearer’s record, which could play a key part in his decision to return to English football.

Battle

Man Utd are planning to upgrade the centre-forward position and have expressed their interest in signing Kane. However, Tottenham are ready to spend around £70m to sign the striker by defeating the Red Devils in this race.

After purchasing Benjamin Sesko this summer, the Red Devils currently have the Slovenian and Joshua Zirkzee as striker options. However, the Dutchman has found it difficult to play regularly thus far this season, so he is said to be open to leaving.

Kane is one of the best forwards in the world and would be a great acquisition for Man Utd should they purchase him. His addition would even help Sesko to develop.

On the other hand, Solanke has been out injured in recent months, and Richarlison has been playing regularly under Thomas Frank. However, the Brazilian has had injury problems over the years, and it would be the right decision to buy a new striker next year.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually manage to secure Kane’s service by defeating Man Utd in this race.