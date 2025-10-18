Pundit claims Isak ‘will start’ for Liverpool vs Man Utd

Former forward turned pundit Paul Merson has said that Alexander Isak ‘will start’ for Liverpool in this weekend’s crucial Premier League fixture against Manchester United.

Following Diogo Jota’s tragic passing and Darwin Núñez’s departure, the Reds decided to splash big money to bolster the centre-forward position this summer.

Initially, they purchased Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt for a fee of around £80m, and he has enjoyed a bright start, making six goal contributions across all competitions.

Moreover, they bought Isak from Newcastle United by breaking the British transfer record on deadline day, following a grueling transfer saga. However, he has had a slow start, failing to score any goals in the Premier League thus far this season.

Now, on Sportskeeda, Merson says that when you spend big money on a player, it is hard to keep them out of the team in big games. So, Isak will be in Arne Slot’s starting XI vs Man Utd on Sunday.

Merson said:

“I have a feeling Isak will start this game because of the transfer fee. You just can’t leave him out when you pay that kind of money, can you? If you pay over £100 million for players, they have to be in the line-up for the big games and this is one of them.”

Pundit says Isak will start vs Man Utd

Isak’s impressive performances for Newcastle over the last couple of years prompted Liverpool to break the bank to buy him this summer. In 82 appearances in all competitions, he scored 52 goals and registered eight assists.

He established himself as a talismanic figure for the Magpies, and they weren’t willing to let him leave. The Swede decided to strike throughout the summer to force a move to Anfield; as a result, he has been short of match fitness.

However, Slot has said in his press conference ahead of the Man Utd game that Isak has reached peak fitness level. So, it is expected that he will be able to showcase his best from now on.

Meanwhile, after winning five consecutive games, Liverpool lost three successive matches in all competitions just before the international break. So, they will be desperate to return to winning ways by defeating arch-rival United on Sunday.