Liverpool keen on signing RB Leipzig star Castello Lukeba

Liverpool are reportedly keen on signing RB Leipzig defender Castello Lukeba, as per transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

After not spending much money in the summer of last year and the last winter window, the Reds were very active in this summer window. They have refreshed the squad by signing Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez, Giovanni Leoni, Jeremie Frimpong, and Giorgi Mamardashvili.

However, the Merseyside club have struggled with defensive frailties thus far this season. Although they have bolstered the CB position by purchasing Leoni, he is still very young and has sustained a season-ending knee injury.

Arne Slot’s side attempted to buy Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace on transfer deadline day. However, they eventually failed to finalise the move, so the Reds currently have Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez, and Virgil Van Dijk as the only CB options.

However, Konate has been inconsistent thus far this season, with his existing deal set to expire at the end of this season. On the other hand, Gomez struggled with fitness problems last term and hasn’t played many games in recent months.

Now, on TBR Football, Bailey says that Liverpool are planning to bolster the CB position next year and are prioritising signing Guehi for free.

Lukeba to Liverpool

However, if they eventually fail to secure his service, Liverpool have created a five-man shortlist of potential alternative options with Nico Schlotterbeck, Dayot Upamecano, Joel Ordóñez, Lukeba, and Taras Mykhavko in it.

The Merseyside club are planning to buy two new centre-backs next year and have earmarked Lukeba as a serious option, having enjoyed success with signings from Leipzig – most notably Dominik Szoboszlai and Ibrahima Konaté.

Lukeba has a £70m release clause in his current contract, and the German side would be open to letting him leave for a fee less than that. However, Liverpool don’t want to spend that much for the Frenchman.

The 22-year-old is a technically gifted left-footed centre-back and is a highly talented player. So, he might be a shrewd long-term option to replace Van Dijk, who is set to turn 35 next year.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Anfield club eventually formalise their interest in signing the Leipzig star.