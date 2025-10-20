Manchester United eyeing January deal to sign Ivan Toney from Al-Ahli

Manchester United striker Benjamin Sesko has made a slow start to life at Old Trafford and was on the bench against Liverpool as well, whereas Joshua Zirkzee has failed to convince Ruben Amorim to grant him regular game time as well.

Football Insider has reported that Man United are now eyeing a ‘surprise’ transfer in January for Al-Ahli forward Ivan Toney, who is playing very well in Saudi Arabia, but is open to the proposition of returning to the Premier League.

Toney has scored nine goals and provided one assist in all competitions for his side this season, and is valued at £22 million on Transfermarkt. Whether or not Al-Ahli are prepared to let go of him remains to be seen, especially midway through the campaign.

Toney competition healthy for Sesko

A lack of competition for Benjamin Sesko at Manchester United, coupled with Ruben Amorim’s lack of trust in Joshua Zirkzee has made the Slovenian international the obvious choice for a long-term role in the team even though he was benched yesterday.

Ivan Toney would be a solid signing for the Red Devils considering his experience with Brentford in the Premier League, along with the fact that his form since heading to Saudi Arabia has not deteriorated either.

With Joshua Zirkzee potentially leaving United in January amid interest from AS Roma, Everton and West Ham United, there is every chance the club would at least test the waters over Toney’s signing considering they will have the funds to acquire him.

It will be interesting to see how much his asking price will be, however, given that Al-Ahli have Toney tied down to a contract until June 2028 although it is safe to assume United would not be willing to break the bank for a number nine yet again.