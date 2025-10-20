Arsenal, Liverpool & Tottenham battling for Juventus star Khephren Thuram

Arsenal, Tottenham and Liverpool are in a battle over the potential transfer of French defensive midfielder Khephren Thuram, according to Tuttojuve.

Having risen to prominence at OGC Nice, Thuram completed a switch to Juventus in the summer of 2024—a decision that initially drew scepticism from fans.

Yet, the 24-year-old has flourished in Turin, becoming a consistent presence in the middle of the park for the Bianconeri while also earning a recent call-up to Didier Deschamps’ France squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup, where he has already amassed three appearances for Les Bleus.

His performances were further recognised when he earned a place in the 2024/25 Serie A Team of the Season, featuring alongside former Premier League figures David de Gea, Scott McTominay, and Christian Pulisic.

Tied to Juventus until June 2029, Thuram made 51 appearances during his debut season, registering five goals and eight assists across all competitions. His fine form has carried into the current campaign — contributing four goal involvements in just 12 matches so far.

It appears his performances have not gone unnoticed, particularly among Premier League giants, as Tuttojuve claims that Arsenal, Tottenham and Liverpool are in a fierce battle to sign the midfielder.

As per the report, Chelsea are also tracking the 24-year-old Frenchman, so it could even be a four-way fight to land the talented Juventus star in 2026.

Despite a stern interest in Thuram, the report adds that Juventus consider the France international as ‘untouchable’, although their stance is aimed at increasing his £34m price tag amid stern interest from England.

Thuram proved to be one of the best defensive midfielders in Serie A last season, leading several key defensive metrics, making 1.7 tackles, 5.1 successful duels and 4.2 recoveries per game in the Italian division last campaign.

His potential addition to Arsenal’s midfield will provide further steel to Mikel Arteta’s midfield and a long-term option at the middle of the park, especially with Christian Nørgaard turning 32 next year.

On the other hand, Thuram would undoubtedly be a solid addition to Spurs or Liverpool as well.

Thomas Frank will continue to rebuild the squad he inherited in the summer and it appears he’s set his sights on Thuram.

Liverpool spend huge money last summer but Arne Slot won’t stand still and could be eyeing Thuram as a replacement for Wataru Endo.