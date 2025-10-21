[Teams] Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid: Confirmed line-ups for Champions League clash

Arsenal will be looking to maintain their 100 percent start to the 2025/26 Champions League campaign when they take on Spanish giants Atletico Madrid at the Emirates Stadium this evening.

The Gunners have already recorded victories over Athletic Bilbao and Olympiacos so they can move on to nine points from three games with another win on home soil tonight.

Mikel Arteta has made two changes from the side that beat Fulham 1-0 at the weekend but David Raya keeps his place in goal. Jurrien Timber continues at right-back so Ben White has to make do with a place among the Arsenal substitutes.

William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes both start once again and they’ll be looking to continue their excellent recent form. Cristhian Mosquera is on the bench but Myles Lewis-Skelly is recalled at left-back with Riccardo Calafiori given a rest.

Martin Zubimendi starts in the holding role in midfield for Arsenal so Christian Norgaard remains on the bench while Declan Rice also keeps his place in midfield so Mikel Merino has to settle for a substitutes role tonight.

There is one change to the Arsenal attack with Gabriel Martinelli recalled to start on the left wing meaning Leandro Trossard drops to the bench.

Bukayo Saka starts once again on the right wing and he’ll be looking to get back among the goals this evening. As will Viktor Gyokeres, with the Swedish international leading the line up front for the Gunners.

As for Atletico, Julian Alvarez is the danger-man in attack while goalkeeper Jan Oblak will be hoping to keep the Arsenal attack at bay.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Arsenal

Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Eze, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Gyokeres, Martinelli

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Setford, White, Calafiori, Mosquera, Hincapie, Norgaard, Merino, Nwaneri, Trossard.

Atletico

Oblak; Llorente, Gimenez, Le Normand, Hancko; Simeone, Barrios, Koke, Gonzalez; Sorloth, Alvarez.

Subs: Musso, Ruggeri, Gallagher, Griezmann, Alex Baena, Almada, Carlos Martin, Lenglet, Molina, Pubill, Galan, Raspadori.