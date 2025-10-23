Tottenham eye move to sign Chelsea target Samu Aghehowa

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to make a move to trump Chelsea in the race to sign FC Porto star Samu Aghehowa, as per TEAMtalk.

The 21-year-old joined the Portuguese giant from Atletico Madrid last year. He enjoyed a productive debut campaign at Estadio do Dragao last term, scoring 25 goals and registering three assists across all competitions.

This season, he has showcased his goal-scoring prowess as well, netting eight times in six appearances in domestic competitions. Moreover, he has helped his side place themselves at the top of the Liga Portugal.

After displaying his qualities in club football, Aghehowa has secured his place in the Spain national team. Now, TEAMtalk claim that Tottenham are interested in signing a new striker as Dominic Solanke has struggled with injury problems this season and have identified Aghehowa as a serious option.

However, the North London club aren’t the only club in this race as Chelsea are also plotting a swoop. The Blues made a concrete approach to buy the Spaniard last year, but eventually couldn’t manage to finalise the deal.

The report say that purchasing the youngster won’t be easy for Tottenham or Chelsea in mid-season, with Spurs also looking for a new wide forward in the winter window.

Battle

Aghehowa is valued at around £43m by Transfermarkt and still has four years left in his current contract. Therefore, Porto are in a strong position to demand a big fee if they are forced to let him leave next year.

Tottenham currently have Richarlison and Mathys Tel as striker options alongside Solanke. However, Tel is young, and it looks like he isn’t ready to play regularly at the highest level yet.

On the other hand, Chelsea signed Liam Delap and João Pedro this summer to bolster the centre-forward position, but the former Ipswich Town star has been sidelined due to a hamstring problem in recent months.

Aghehowa, standing at 6ft 4in tall, is quick, strong, good in the air, efficient in finishing off his chances, and also works hard without possession. He is a talented player and could become a top-class forward in the future.

So, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham or Chelsea should either club eventually manage to purchase him in the upcoming winter window.