Man Utd plotting summer move to sign Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller

Manchester United are plotting a swoop to sign Stuttgart’s defensive midfielder Angelo Stiller next summer, according to Ekrem Konur.

United are anticipated to secure one — and potentially two — midfield reinforcements in the upcoming summer window, especially with Casemiro’s deal set to expire at the end of the season and uncertainties surrounding the long-term futures of both Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte.

They have been linked with several options, with Football Talk recently reporting their interest in an ambitious double swoop for Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson and Brighton & Hove Albion’s Carlos Baleba, who was the subject of persistent interest from the Red Devils last summer.

The latest to be linked with a move to Old Trafford is Stuttgart’s highly rated defensive midfielder Stiller, who has been a revelation since moving to the MHP Arena from Hoffenheim in 2023.

During the summer window, the 24-year-old was the subject of transfer speculation regarding a possible departure from Stuttgart. However, he ultimately stayed put and has since begun the 2025–26 season impressively — registering one goal and providing four assists across 11 matches in all competitions.

Now, according to Konur, Man Utd are closely monitoring the Germany international as a possible option to bolster their midfield ranks.

The report adds that the fee for the 24-year-old could exceed £45m if his release clause is triggered, with the Red Devils now ‘tracking’ him for a move in the summer.

Stiller to Man Utd

For a player of Stiller’s qualities, interest in his services will be strong, with Konur claiming that LaLiga table-toppers Real Madrid, as well as Italian heavyweights Inter Milan and Juventus, are set to battle United for the midfielder’s signature.

United invested over £200m in assembling a revamped forward line during the summer, securing the signatures of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, and Benjamin Šeško in big-money moves.

Although strengthening the frontline was a necessary step, those acquisitions highlighted another glaring issue in Ruben Amorim’s system — the absence of a holding midfielder capable of anchoring the centre of the pitch.

It appears the club are not just in search of any midfielder, but one with the right profile to anchor the base of Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 system — and Stiller seems to fit that mould perfectly.

Although triggering his release clause of over £45m might not pose a problem for the Red Devils, they’ll still need to act swiftly for his signature, as other suitors — particularly Real Madrid — remain equally appealing destinations for the youngster.