Tottenham Hotspur have expressed interest in signing Al-Ahli centre-forward Ivan Toney but face competition from Chelsea, according to Tuttojuve.

Tottenham manager Thomas Frank is currently grappling with multiple injury setbacks, most notably the absence of one of his leading forwards, Dominic Solanke, who underwent ankle surgery.

Randal Kolo Muani has recently rejoined the squad following his spell on the sidelines, while the club’s hierarchy is reportedly considering adding another striker, with Toney emerging as a possible target.

The 29-year-old first gained major recognition during his time at Brentford, where he struck 72 goals under Frank’s guidance, placing him second on the club’s all-time scoring list behind David McCulloch, who netted 87 times.

His prolific spell in West London eventually earned him a move to Al-Ahli in the Saudi Pro League during the summer of 2024.

Since joining Al-Malaki, the England international has maintained outstanding form, showing noticeable development across the past 14 months. Toney has begun the 2025/26 campaign in scintillating fashion—registering nine goals and contributing two assists in 12 games across all competitions.

According to Tuttojuve, Tottenham are looking to sign a new, prolific centre-forward with significant top-flight experience to bolster their attack, and Toney has been earmarked as a possible option.

While the 6ft 1in goalscorer has expressed his happiness to remain at King Abdullah Sports City, the report adds that Spurs have now expressed interest in signing him, as he fits the centre-forward profile they’re looking to sign.

Thomas Frank eyes Toney reunion

However, they face competition from London rivals Chelsea, who are acting cautiously over a deal for the former Brentford man due to his £52m valuation, according to the report.

While concerns about the competitiveness of the Saudi Pro League have lingered for years, Al Hilal’s impressive showing at the FIFA Club World Cup in June — where they avoided defeat against three European teams, drawing with Real Madrid and RB Leipzig and knocking out Manchester City — highlights that both the league and its players can perform at the highest level.

Toney has also shown he hasn’t lost his scoring boots, netting 39 goals in 56 appearances for Al-Ahli and helping Matthias Jaissle’s side reach the AFC Champions League last season.

Having enjoyed the most prolific spell of his career under Thomas Frank, the possibility of reuniting with his former manager — along with the chance to secure an immediate starting role — could give Tottenham an edge over Chelsea in the race for his signature.