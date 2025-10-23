Arne Slot provides injury update on Jeremie Frimpong and Alexander Isak

Arne Slot experienced a blend of relief and concern as Liverpool finally brought an end to their four-game losing run with a commanding 5–1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt at Deutsche Bank Park.

Goals from Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konaté, Cody Gakpo, Dominik Szoboszlai and Hugo Ekitike sealed the emphatic result in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Yet the convincing win came with an unfortunate downside. Jeremie Frimpong was forced off during the opening half after picking up a hamstring problem, while Isak’s evening ended prematurely when he failed to reappear for the second half.

The Dutch full-back’s night lasted just 19 minutes before he was substituted for Conor Bradley, having pulled up mid-sprint along the right flank. Although Frimpong initially tried to carry on, he soon gestured to the bench to be replaced.

The setback adds to his ongoing fitness troubles, with manager Slot admitting the 24-year-old is expected to remain sidelined ‘for a few weeks.’ Further worry followed when big-money summer arrival Isak was withdrawn at half-time.

Blow

After the match, Slot disclosed that his British record signing had sustained a groin concern, admitting he was ‘hoping for the best’ while again expressing frustration over the player’s disrupted pre-season preparations.

‘The reason Alexander was taken off at the interval was because he began to feel some tightness in his groin—it’s unfortunate,’ explained the Dutch manager in his post-match conference.

Liverpool continue to battle a lengthy list of injury problems involving several senior figures. Goalkeeper Alisson remains sidelined with a hamstring complaint and is anticipated to return around the beginning of November.

Midfielder Ryan Gravenberch is another casualty, having picked up an ankle knock in the 2–1 defeat to Manchester United last weekend — an issue that ruled him out of the trip to Germany. Adding to their woes, recent arrivals Isak and Frimpong have both joined the club’s growing injury list.

Following three straight league losses against Crystal Palace, Chelsea, and Manchester United, the Reds will now aim to build on their emphatic win over Frankfurt when they visit Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday in the hope of recording their sixth consecutive win against the West London outfit.