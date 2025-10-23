Man Utd plan to launch swoop to sign Jobe Bellingham

Manchester United are reportedly planning to make a move to sign Borussia Dortmund star Jobe Bellingham, as per Football Insider.

After ranking through Birmingham City’s youth system, the 20-year-old joined Sunderland a couple of years ago. He showcased his qualities at Stadium of Light by guiding them to gain promotion to the Premier League last term before joining Borussia Dortmund this summer.

The youngster played four out of five games for the German giant in the FIFA Club World Cup this summer but was suspended in the quarterfinal vs Real Madrid, where Nico Kovac’s side lost 3-2.

However, Bellingham has struggled to find regular game time thus far this season, starting only four games in the Bundesliga and Champions League combined. He made an error that led to Bayern Munich’s second goal after coming on as a substitute last weekend.

Now, Football Insider state that the situation between the player and the club is tense at the moment as he isn’t happy with his current playing time. The 20-year-old’s father has even been banned from entering the dressing room area following an argument with Dortmund’s sporting director, Sebastian Kehl.

Dortmund are ready to let him leave, and he could be available on a loan deal in January. Man Utd are interested in signing a new midfielder and have expressed their interest in him. So, they could make a move to buy him by taking advantage of his current situation.

Bellingham to Man Utd

Man Utd would ideally be willing to sign him permanently, rather than on loan. He is valued at around £26m by Transfermarkt and still has five years left in his current contract. So, BVB are in a strong position to demand a big fee if they are forced to cash-in on him in January or next summer.

The Red Devils hold a long-term interest in the youngster as they were reportedly willing to purchase him from Sunderland this summer. However, he eventually opted to move to Signal Iduna Park.

Bellingham, standing at 6ft 3in tall, is a versatile midfielder as he can play anywhere across the middle of the park. However, his best position is the box-to-box role. He is strong, good in the air, dynamic, technically sound, and efficient in defensive contributions.

So, Bellingham might be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd should they eventually manage to secure his service.