Man Utd eye raid on Bayern Munich to sign Pavlovic

Manchester United are reportedly planning to make a move to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic, as per Caught Offside.

After finishing 15th in the Premier League and losing to Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final last term, the Red Devils endured a disappointing start to this season.

Initially, they accumulated four points from as many games in the Premier League and were knocked out of the EFL Cup by fourth division team Grimsby Town.

At that time, pressure was very high on Ruben Amorim, and speculation surrounding his future started emerging. However, after winning three out of the last four league games, the situation has improved a lot.

The Red Devils have accumulated 13 points from eight games, sitting only two points behind fourth-placed Liverpool. After beating Liverpool at Anfield last weekend, Amorim has received plaudits.

In the meantime, Man Utd have started exploring options to strengthen the squad next year and are looking to upgrade the engine room. Caught Offside state that Amorim’s side are considering replacing Casemiro, whose existing deal will expire next summer, as they don’t trust Manuel Ugarte.

Pavlovic to Man Utd

Pavlovic has been identified as a serious option, and United could make a concrete approach to secure his services. Bayern Munich have several talented players in the midfield department, so he might be prepared to leave to play regularly elsewhere.

However, Man Utd aren’t the only club interested in the German as Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are also in this race. So, United have lined up alternative options if they fail to buy Pavlovic, with Adam Wharton and Carlos Baleba being among them.

The 21-year-old is valued at around £48m by Transfermarkt and still has four years left in his current contract. So, Bayern Munich aren’t in any rush to sell him, and Man Utd will have to launch a lucrative proposal to persuade the German giant to let him leave.

Pavlovic is a technically gifted player and likes to be deployed in the deep-lying playmaker position. After showcasing glimpses of his qualities at Allianz Arena in recent years, he has secured his place in the Germany national team.