Tottenham battling with Chelsea to sign Fisnik Asllani

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly battling with Chelsea over a deal to sign TSG Hoffenheim star Fisnik Asllani, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After joining the German side back in 2020, the 23-year-old made his first-team debut the following year. However, he initially struggled to break into the first XI, so he went out on loan on a couple of occasions to play regularly and develop his career.

The Kosovar showcased his goal-scoring prowess on loan at Elversberg in Bundesliga 2 last term, netting 19 goals and registering nine assists across all competitions.

Now, Asllani has established himself as a key player in Hoffenheim’s starting line-up this season and has continued to showcase his productivity, scoring six goals and notching up two assists in nine appearances in all competitions.

Fichajes state that the forward’s recent impressive performances haven’t gone unnoticed, as he has started attracting a lot of attention ahead of the upcoming winter window.

Chelsea and Tottenham are ‘pushing hard’ to secure his service; however, purchasing Asllani won’t be straightforward for the London clubs, as Aston Villa are in this race as well.

Furthermore, Barcelona are looking for a new striker as a potential long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski and have expressed their interest in the Hoffenheim star.

The forward, valued at around £16m by Transfermarkt, has a release clause in his current contract, which will run until 2029. However, the Spanish report haven’t disclosed the amount of the clause.

Tottenham star Dominic Solanke has been out injured since the start of this season, while Chelsea’s Liam Delap has been out due to a hamstring injury over the last few weeks. So, it has been suggested that they want a new striker next year.

Asllani is a 6ft 3in tall player and is comfortable with both feet. He is technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, is efficient in finishing off his chances, and also has an eye for long-range passing.

The forward is a talented player and could reach the top in the future. So, he might be a shrewd acquisition for the North London club or the West London club should either club eventually manage to secure his service.