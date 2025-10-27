Liverpool eyeing swoop for Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon to replace Mohamed Salah

Liverpool have lost four straight Premier League matches this season and the form of their veteran players, including Mohamed Salah, has been a major concern for the coaching staff, more so given the drastic drop in his qualities as compared to last season.

Salah did bag a consolation goal against Brentford in the last match but has generally been a shadow of himself for much of the campaign, thereby prompting the Reds to consider signing his replacement sooner rather than later.

Fichajes has reported that Liverpool are keen on signing Newcastle United forward Anthony Gordon next year with the 24-year-old believed to be a like-for-like successor for Salah given his ability to play on the right flank.

Gordon has not been in the best form this season in the Premier League but has excelled in the Champions League with four goals and an assist already, whereas his valuation on Transfermarkt sits at £57 million though he does have a contract till 2030.

Gordon not ideal to replace Salah

Anthony Gordon is one of the best wingers in the Premier League and a player with a massive potential. At 24, the Englishman will only get better but whether that makes him a suitable enough replacement for Mohamed Salah is debatable.

His best performances have come down the left wing, which is a more natural role for a right-footed player, and while the former Everton star is capable of playing to good effect on the right flank, it does impact how a team approaches the game tactically.

Instead, Liverpool would be better off signing a left-footed right winger like Michael Olise, for example, as they would have a lot more verticality and can attack the interior of the pitch just as effectively as compared to what they may do with Gordon.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United will also ask for a lot more than the £57 million evaluation on Transfermarkt that the player bares and if the Reds are indeed willing to spend more, there are several other options they could consider over Gordon.