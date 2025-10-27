Liverpool
Liverpool eyeing swoop for Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon to replace Mohamed Salah
Liverpool have lost four straight Premier League matches this season and the form of their veteran players, including Mohamed Salah, has been a major concern for the coaching staff, more so given the drastic drop in his qualities as compared to last season.
Salah did bag a consolation goal against Brentford in the last match but has generally been a shadow of himself for much of the campaign, thereby prompting the Reds to consider signing his replacement sooner rather than later.
Fichajes has reported that Liverpool are keen on signing Newcastle United forward Anthony Gordon next year with the 24-year-old believed to be a like-for-like successor for Salah given his ability to play on the right flank.
Gordon has not been in the best form this season in the Premier League but has excelled in the Champions League with four goals and an assist already, whereas his valuation on Transfermarkt sits at £57 million though he does have a contract till 2030.
Gordon not ideal to replace Salah
Anthony Gordon is one of the best wingers in the Premier League and a player with a massive potential. At 24, the Englishman will only get better but whether that makes him a suitable enough replacement for Mohamed Salah is debatable.
His best performances have come down the left wing, which is a more natural role for a right-footed player, and while the former Everton star is capable of playing to good effect on the right flank, it does impact how a team approaches the game tactically.
Instead, Liverpool would be better off signing a left-footed right winger like Michael Olise, for example, as they would have a lot more verticality and can attack the interior of the pitch just as effectively as compared to what they may do with Gordon.
Meanwhile, Newcastle United will also ask for a lot more than the £57 million evaluation on Transfermarkt that the player bares and if the Reds are indeed willing to spend more, there are several other options they could consider over Gordon.
Other News
-
Liverpool/ 7 seconds ago
Liverpool eyeing swoop for Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon to replace Mohamed Salah
Liverpool have lost four straight Premier League matches this season and the form of...
-
Arsenal/ 19 hours ago
[Teams] Arsenal vs Crystal Palace: Confirmed line-ups from the Emirates Stadium
Arsenal can extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table with...
-
Liverpool/ 24 hours ago
Man Utd open talks to sign Liverpool target Rafael Leao
Manchester United have reportedly held talks to sign Liverpool target and AC Milan forward...
-
Chelsea/ 1 day ago
Tottenham battling with Chelsea to sign Fisnik Asllani
Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly battling with Chelsea over a deal to sign TSG Hoffenheim...
-
Man Utd Transfer News/ 1 day ago
Manchester United set aside £105 million for January spending spree on two targets
Manchester United are set to back Ruben Amorim for the longer run, Sir Jim...